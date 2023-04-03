One of the venues prepared by Rwanda to accommodate the asylum seekers is the Hope Hostel in Kigali, which was originally built to house orphans of the 1994 genocide. The orphans were evicted to make room for the incoming illegal immigrants, and the hostel has remained empty for over a year.
Rwanda to go ahead with UK pact on refugees despite opposition
Despite facing criticism from human rights groups and the UNHCR, Rwanda is proceeding with its agreement to host illegal immigrants deported from the UK.