dumping vulnerables

Rwanda to go ahead with UK pact on refugees despite opposition

By Ivan Mugisha

Posted on Monday, 3 April 2023 12:54
Protesters march against the government's anti-refugee bill in London, Britain March 18, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Despite facing criticism from human rights groups and the UNHCR, Rwanda is proceeding with its agreement to host illegal immigrants deported from the UK.

One of the venues prepared by Rwanda to accommodate the asylum seekers is the Hope Hostel in Kigali, which was originally built to house orphans of the 1994 genocide. The orphans were evicted to make room for the incoming illegal immigrants, and the hostel has remained empty for over a year.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics