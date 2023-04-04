Kenya: BasiGo plans larger electric buses, local manufacturing to displace diesel

Uganda: Is the poor business environment to blame for discontinued mining projects?
Uganda’s south-western district of Kasese was cited over the last decade as the host of the nation’s first geothermal power plant, until ... the US’ AAE Systems Inc. pulled the plug on the 200MW project amid a legal tussle with its local partner, Katwe Geothermal Power Project Ltd. It is not the only case where a large project was discontinued on the back of such disputes, with the business environment in the East African country brought into question.