Kenya: BasiGo plans larger electric buses, local manufacturing to displace diesel

By David Whitehouse

Posted on Tuesday, 4 April 2023 06:00
Kenyan electric bus company BasiGo plans to increase the size of the vehicles it supplies as it seeks to displace diesel-fueled competitors, CEO Jit Bhattacharya tells The Africa Report.

The company currently provides 25-seat buses, and this will be increased to between 33 and 40 seats in coming months. BasiGo will be relying on Kenyan manufacturing to do so. By the middle of the year, all the manufacturing will be carried out by Mombasa-based Associated Vehicle Assemblers, Bhattacharya says.

