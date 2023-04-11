Russia: How Yevgeny Prigozhin funded Kemi Seba to serve his own African ambitions

'Project Kemi'

According to internal documents seen by us in collaboration with Arte/CAPA's Sources magazine and the German daily 'Die Welt', as well as the organisations All Eyes On Wagner and Dossier Centre, Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin financed, supported and even guided some of the actions of the leader of the NGO Urgences panafricanistes on the continent from 2018 to 2019.