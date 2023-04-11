- ‘Project Kemi’ is the name of an operation led by Yevgeny Prigozhin’s teams. Between 2018 and 2019, the founder of the NGO Urgences panafricanistes was at the heart of the strategy to influence Africa led by the head of the Wagner nebula.
- Kemi Seba’s name appears in dozens of internal documents detailing the contours of his collaboration with Prigojine’s entities active on the continent.
Russia: How Yevgeny Prigozhin funded Kemi Seba to serve his own African ambitions
According to internal documents seen by us in collaboration with Arte/CAPA's Sources magazine and the German daily 'Die Welt', as well as the organisations All Eyes On Wagner and Dossier Centre, Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin financed, supported and even guided some of the actions of the leader of the NGO Urgences panafricanistes on the continent from 2018 to 2019.