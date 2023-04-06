diving deep

Morocco: 5 questions to understand the EU fisheries deal, Western Sahara negotiations

By Soufiane Khabbachi

Posted on Thursday, 6 April 2023 11:33
By JA/TAR

While Moroccan authorities and the EU seek to renew their fisheries deal, the renegotiation process is hampered by the Western Sahara issue.

On Monday, 20 March, a meeting was held between the various European agriculture ministers. Among the topics discussed was the renewal of the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership Agreement (SFPA) between the European Union (EU) and Morocco, expiring on 17 July.

Adopted on 18 July 2019 for a period of four years, this agreement and its agricultural counterpart were invalidated by the EU General Court on 29 September 2021 on grounds that “the requirement of consent of the people of Western Sahara, as a third party to the agreements at issue…has not been met.”

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business