Kagame, Motsepe, Sall… The African supporters behind Infantino’s re-election as FIFA head

By Alexis Billebault
Gianni Infantino was re-elected as head of FIFA on 16 March in Kigali. The Swiss-Italian relied on his strong relationships in Africa, particularly within federations and presidential palaces.
Infantino, who has ruled FIFA since 2016, will retain his post until 2027.
He won with no suspense in an uncontested election. The former Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) general secretary was re-elected by acclamation.
