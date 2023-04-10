WHO'S WHO

Kagame, Motsepe, Sall… The African supporters behind Infantino’s re-election as FIFA head

By Alexis Billebault

Posted on Monday, 10 April 2023 14:22
Image by JA

Gianni Infantino was re-elected as head of FIFA on 16 March in Kigali. The Swiss-Italian relied on his strong relationships in Africa, particularly within federations and presidential palaces.

Infantino, who has ruled FIFA since 2016, will retain his post until 2027.

READ MORE Somalia: FIFA suspension looms as government interference compounds football crisis

He won with no suspense in an uncontested election. The former Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) general secretary was re-elected by acclamation.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics