Zimbabwe: Desperate for electricity, Mnangagwa invests in coal with Chinese help

Zimbabwe is ambitiously aiming to grow mining into a $12bn industry by 2023 with huge investment in coal mining in Hwange, a town located near Hwange National Park, the country’s largest wildlife reserve, about 335km from the second city of Bulawayo.

Each coal mining company in Hwange has been forced by the government to create a power plant that feeds into the national grid, according to Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube. By 2025 these thermal power plants will produce 5,000MW, giving the country an electricity surplus, the government says.