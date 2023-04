As Fela Kuti’s greatest hits and the fragrances of Ethiopian and West African cuisine waft through the air, more than 300 African entrepreneurs, diaspora leaders and friends of the continent are busy forging connections at the Computer History Museum in the heart of Silicon Valley.

While importers of traditional African jewellery and clothing sell their wares, the Barbados investment promotion agency is handing out free rum samples while the US commercial service is pitching its upcoming trade missions to South Africa, Ghana and Nigeria.