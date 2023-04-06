Black Sea Grain Initiative: Renewal gives Africa a painkiller, not a remedy

'over-dependency on imports'

A March 18 deadline was signalling the end of an eight-month initiative that ensured the flow of grain exports from Ukraine and Russia – at war with each other – to other vulnerable and food-insecure regions. Top diplomats and stakeholders relentlessly pushed for an extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is now slated to end in May, but how beneficial to Africa has it been since the Eastern Europe battle broke out last year?