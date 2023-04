President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s wife Auxillia, the country’s health ambassador, is also set to visit Belarus to source health supplies, including baby food, according to Lukashenko, who’s dubbed as Europe’s last dictator.

Even as the West and other nations around the world have been condemning Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Zimbabwe has instead remained neutral by abstaining and voting No at the UN General Assembly’s resolutions against Moscow.