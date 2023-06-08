power player

Zambia: Bradford Machila, President Hichilema’s right-hand man, calls the shots

By Chiwoyu Sinyangwe

Posted on June 8, 2023 07:25

© File photo of Bradford Machila, Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema’s right-hand man. (Photo: UN)
File photo of Bradford Machila, Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema’s right-hand man. (Photo: UN)

Serving the crucial role of principal private secretary (PPS) to Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema, Bradford Munakalupe Machila is effectively in charge of the president’s day-to-day routine and is de facto head of presidential aides and advisors.

Machila, 58, is often referred to as the legal brain behind Hichilema’s commercial rise, which began during the birth of Zambia’s free enterprise in the 1990s and the subsequent privatisation of former state-owned companies. More than 200 companies were privatised between 1991 and 2000 in a process that remains tangled in controversy.

