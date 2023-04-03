As a rebel leader of Movement for the Liberation of Congo (MLC), which had Uganda’s direct support from 1998-2002, Bemba is well known in the region, especially in Kampala. He is a person who can easily play the shuttle diplomacy role during the ongoing climate of suspicion.
EAC/DRC: Can Bemba fix security and bridge trust within the Great Lakes region?
DRC President Felix Tshisekedi announced a cabinet reshuffle a fortnight ago, appointing Jean-Pierre Bemba as security minister whose principal target will be pacifying the eastern part of the country before the December presidential election.