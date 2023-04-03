BUILDING BRIDGES

EAC/DRC: Can Bemba fix security and bridge trust within the Great Lakes region?

By Edward Nyembo

Posted on Monday, 3 April 2023 15:27
File photo of DRCongolese opposition leader Jean-Pierre Bemba, who has been newly appointed as security minister. (Photo: REUTERS/Kenny Katombe)

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi announced a cabinet reshuffle a fortnight ago, appointing Jean-Pierre Bemba as security minister whose principal target will be pacifying the eastern part of the country before the December presidential election.

As a rebel leader of Movement for the Liberation of Congo (MLC), which had Uganda’s direct support from 1998-2002, Bemba is well known in the region, especially in Kampala. He is a person who can easily play the shuttle diplomacy role during the ongoing climate of suspicion.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics