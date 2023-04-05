Policy Paralysis

South Africa customs duty decision delays cost jobs, leave businesses in the dark

By David Whitehouse

Posted on Wednesday, 5 April 2023 06:00
Workers inspect cars newly manufactured from a nearby plant before being loaded on a cargo ship at a port, in East London, in the Eastern Cape province, South Africa, March 19, 2023. REUTERS

South Africa’s inability to make timely decisions on customs duty relief costs jobs and leaves the country unable to effectively execute trade policy.

Customs duties account for less than 5% of tax collected in South Africa. Their importance lies in trade policy rather than revenue generation. Their impact is being squandered because of slowness in decision-making, Donald MacKay, CEO and founder of XA Global Trade Advisors, told a briefing.

