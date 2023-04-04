“The development challenge is getting harder, not easier” – David Malpass, World Bank president

One final curtain call. David Malpass will be attending the April 10 Spring Meetings of the World Bank/IMF for the last time as president of the World Bank Group. The gathering sets the tone for the two most powerful international donors; and it will certainly be abuzz.

His early exit won’t disappoint the critics: Malpass arrived at the Bank as a Trump appointee who was openly hostile to the Bank’s lending programmes to China, for example. In 2022, he provoked a rebuke from the White House for remarks sceptical that climate change was man made. Bank insiders suggest this is a key reason he is leaving a year before his scheduled departure date.