“The development challenge is getting harder, not easier” – David Malpass, World Bank president

By Aurélie M'Bida

Posted on Tuesday, 4 April 2023 10:59
World Bank President David Malpass meets with Rabiou Abdou, Niger's Minister of Planning (back), in Niamey, March 30, 2023.

In an exclusive interview on a trip to West Africa, the outgoing president of the World Bank, David Malpass, sets out his vision of development. Malpass's tenure ends a year ahead of schedule, after comments sceptical of climate change triggered an outpouring of anger.

One final curtain call. David Malpass will be attending the April 10 Spring Meetings of the World Bank/IMF for the last time as president of the World Bank Group. The gathering sets the tone for the two most powerful international donors; and it will certainly be abuzz.

His early exit won’t disappoint the critics: Malpass arrived at the Bank as a Trump appointee who was openly hostile to the Bank’s lending programmes to China, for example. In 2022, he provoked a rebuke from the White House for remarks sceptical that climate change was man made. Bank insiders suggest this is a key reason he is leaving a year before his scheduled departure date.

Uganda’s south-western district of Kasese was cited over the last decade as the host of the nation’s first geothermal power plant, until ... the US’ AAE Systems Inc. pulled the plug on the 200MW project amid a legal tussle with its local partner, Katwe Geothermal Power Project Ltd. It is not the only case where a large project was discontinued on the back of such disputes, with the business environment in the East African country brought into question.