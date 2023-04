A report carried out in the local Swazi Observer newspaper last week said eSwatini has taken major loans from Taiwan to build an international conference centre and a luxurious hotel.

In return, the kingdom allegedly pledged its public assets as collateral should it default on repayment. eSwatini’s Minister of Finance, Thambo Gina, denied the report and said the kingdom’s laws do not allow public assets to be given up as collateral for loans.