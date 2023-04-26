His optimism comes despite the fact that the airline’s net loss more than doubled by the end of December 2022, hitting KSh38.26bn ($29.4m) to mark the company’s worst performance in a decade.
Allan Kilavuka, ambitious CEO looking to revive Kenya Airways in under 24 months
Kenya Airways’ CEO Allan Kilavuka is seeking to succeed where his predecessors failed. He is promising to fly the troubled airline back to profitability by 2024, and by then new strategic decisions will shape the future of the national carrier.