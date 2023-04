This is part 3 0f a 4-part series:

Taken to task in November 2022, Akon was forced to relaunch his futuristic city project. He brought a new partner on board, Frenchman Dominique Delport, formerly of Havas and then Vivendi (Bolloré Group).

Despite this move, the singer now finds himself in a delicate situation. According to oursources, an international hotel consortium has expressed interest in the area between Pointe-Sarène and Mbodiène, including the land allocated to Akon.

Faced with the impatience of Senegalese authorities, Akon held a ceremony in Mbodiène to convince his interlocutors that Akon City was not just a flight of fancy without a future. When the foundation stone was laid two years earlier, Akon had committed himself to renovating the youth centre, as well as the adjacent football field and basketball courts.