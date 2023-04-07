new friends

China, Israel, India: Morocco’s new business partners

By Bilal Mousjid

Posted on Friday, 7 April 2023 11:15
Abdelhamid Addou, President of Royal Air Maroc (RAM), at Ben-Gurion airport, after the arrival in Tel Aviv of the first commercial flight from Casablanca, March 13, 2022. JACK GUEZ/AFP

Morocco has managed to amplify its commercial exchanges with other countries over the last few years without neglecting partnerships with its traditional economic partners. Among them are Israel, India and China.

Since his 2021 appointment as Minister of Investment, Mohcine Jazouli has multiplied his nationwide tour to promote his Destination Morocco initiative. After visits to London, Berlin, New York, Tokyo and Singapore, the former Valyans Consulting boss led a delegation to India in March, where he filled his schedule with meetings with public and private actors to praise the opportunities offered by the kingdom in terms of investment.

