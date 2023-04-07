The Democratic Alliance (DA) federal congress on 2 April saw John Steenhuisen chosen to lead the party into the 2024 general elections. Victory had been expected, with the only question being the margin.
South Africa: DA warns Zimbabwe would be a ‘dress rehearsal’ if EFF-ANC pact wins power
The opposition Democratic Alliance is training its guns on the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), with newly re-elected leader John Steenhuisen suggesting EFF policies would lead to the hyper-inflation that bankrupted the Mugabe regime.