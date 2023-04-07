Doomsday scenarios 

South Africa: DA warns Zimbabwe would be a ‘dress rehearsal’ if EFF-ANC pact wins power 

By Fikile Ntsikelelo Moya

Posted on Friday, 7 April 2023 14:25
South African main opposition party Democratic Alliance (DA) newly elected federal leader John Steenhuisen rejoices with his family on the stage of the party's Federal Congress in Midrand, Johannesburg on April 2, 2023. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP)

The opposition Democratic Alliance is training its guns on the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), with newly re-elected leader John Steenhuisen suggesting EFF policies would lead to the hyper-inflation that bankrupted the Mugabe regime. 

The Democratic Alliance (DA) federal congress on 2 April saw John Steenhuisen chosen to lead the party into the 2024 general elections. Victory had been expected, with the only question being the margin.  

