One could argue that the most remarkable thing about Agyepong is not his vision, but his sense of smell – that ability to sniff out any opportunity.
Ghana: Meet Joseph Siaw Agyepong, the garbage collector with the fat purse
In the mid-noughties, Ghana had a problem, one that partly inspired a state-run anti-indiscipline campaign. The West African nation's largest cities, especially the capital Accra, were overwhelmed by waste. The sheer volume of filth was a sight for sore eyes and the resulting stench repulsive to the nose. But not Joseph Siaw Agyepong's nose.