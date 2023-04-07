Zimbabwe: Apathy derails young prospective voters

“Some young people aged over 18 also do not want to register to vote because of perceptions that this election is already rigged,” says Allan Chipoyi, the chairperson of Project Vote 263, a voter rights group.

He says the youth they have spoken to believe the election is only carried out because it is written in the constitution.

“They feel that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has always been conniving with the ruling Zanu PF party to ensure it wins elections,” Chipoyi tells The Africa Report.