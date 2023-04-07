The country was put on the grey list, a penalty which is imposed for strategic deficiencies in anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism, in February. That followed FATF findings in 2021 that South Africa failed in 20 out of 40 standards and had shortcomings in all 11 steps needed to combat money laundering.
South Africa must decide if it wants to get off grey list or be friends with Putin
South Africa needs to decide if getting off the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list is a bigger priority than friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.