Friend or Foe?

South Africa must decide if it wants to get off grey list or be friends with Putin

By David Whitehouse

Posted on Friday, 7 April 2023 06:00
Russia's President Vladimir Putin smiles with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the first plenary session as part of the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit at the Sirius Park of Science and Art in Sochi, Russia, October 24, 2019. Sergei Chirikov/Pool via REUTERS

South Africa needs to decide if getting off the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list is a bigger priority than friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The country was put on the grey list, a penalty which is imposed for strategic deficiencies in anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism, in February. That followed FATF findings in 2021 that South Africa failed in 20 out of 40 standards and had shortcomings in all 11 steps needed to combat money laundering.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business

'over-dependency on imports'

Black Sea Grain Initiative: Renewal gives Africa a painkiller, not a remedy

A March 18 deadline was signalling the end of an eight-month initiative that ensured the flow of grain exports from Ukraine and Russia – at ... war with each other – to other vulnerable and food-insecure regions. Top diplomats and stakeholders relentlessly pushed for an extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is now slated to end in May, but how beneficial to Africa has it been since the Eastern Europe battle broke out last year?