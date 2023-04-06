Kenya: Ruto and Raila insist on no post-election deal

After two weeks of violent protests between the opposition supporters and the police, Ruto said he was ready to sit down with Raila but through Parliament, to discuss the reconstitution of the electoral commission, among other issues.

However, Raila has presented new demands from his coalition, saying the opposition wants more parties outside Parliament to be involved in the talks.

“Parliamentary process may not address our concerns,” he said.

He warns of fresh protests if the government will not listen to the demand from the opposition.

“We shall go back to the people at the earliest sign of lack of seriousness by the other side,” he added.

Raila has accused Ruto in the past of subjugating Parliament and “buying” some parliamentarians from the opposition coalition who have crossed over to the government side and does not trust Parliament alone with the talks.

While visiting Kigali on Tuesday, President Ruto reiterated the government’s position that the talks will only take place through Parliament.

“We have offered to engage the opposition in a bipartisan manner through the constitutional avenue of Parliament,” he said.

If the talks are only left to politicians, the interest of ordinary Kenyans will be forgotten, according to Suba Churchill, national coordinator of Kenya’s National Civil Society Congress.

“Ordinary Kenyans want to participate. Article 10 of our constitution allows that,” he tells The Africa Report.

Apart from electoral reforms, the opposition wants the high cost of living to be addressed during the talks.

Blame game continues

The ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party is accusing the opposition of frustrating the proposed parliamentary dialogue by President Ruto, saying it will not change its position.

Opposition demands are unreasonable, said UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala in a statement, accusing the Raila-led coalition of Azimio la Umoja of embarking on an extra-legal adventure to destabilise the country.

Mr. Raila Odinga cannot have his cake and eat it.

He must be reminded to respect the constitution of Kenya in it's entirety. pic.twitter.com/5keU5dbJJI — Cleo Malalah (@Cleophasmalala) April 4, 2023

“We as a party shall not accept any process that is outside the purview of the constitution or offends the law as established,” he said.

Ledama Ole Kina, the opposition’s Senate Minority whip, in response accused the government led by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of sabotaging the planned talks.

“They are afraid of facing us outside Parliament. They don’t want talks,” he said.

The Naked Truth and reality is that most KK lieutenants from the mountain led by @rigathi do not want any talks and will do everything within their power to sabotage them. Conflicts is there only assurance of keeping @WilliamsRuto to check! Most are afraid of living in Kenya… — Sen. Ledama Olekina (@ledamalekina) April 5, 2023

Both Ruto and Raila say they are not interested in any political handshake, which is a euphemism for a unity deal between the opposition and the government.

Between 2018 and 2022, former president Uhuru Kenyatta agreed to work with the opposition under Raila following the disputed presidential results.

No 'handshake' with Raila, President Ruto insists pic.twitter.com/3kLXXaTi8M — Nation Africa (@NationAfrica) April 4, 2023

Kenyans are divided on the issue of Raila and Ruto working together. In Raila’s political stronghold in Kisumu, western Kenya, shop owner Ivy Ameka, tells The Africa Report that she supports a handshake, because it will bring political stability.

“I don’t want to close my business again over protests. Let Ruto emulate Kenyatta and have a handshake with Raila,” she says.

George Maina, a resident of Nairobi, who voted for Ruto, opposes the handshake. He says it will kill the opposition.

“We want a vibrant opposition to check on this government. A handshake will silence the opposition,” he tells The Africa Report.