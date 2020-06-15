Nigeria’s Dangote still expects refinery to be running early 2021

CMA CGM bets on Africa’s inland logistics with AMI purchase
CMA CGM is expanding its presence in Africa with the purchase of logistics provider AMI Worldwide, Mathieu Friedberg, CEO of CMA CGM’s CEVA Logistics unit, tells The Africa Report.
By Oluwatosin Adeshokan
Posted on Monday, 15 June 2020 14:44
The Dangote oil and gas refinery remains on track to be operational in early 2021 despite the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, group executive director Devakumar Edwin tells the Africa Report.
The impact of the delay will be “45 days max” as complete closure, which would have meant a delay of up to 90 days, has been avoided, said Edwin. There have been some staffing reductions because of the need for social distancing, but work has been continuing. Almost everything needed to complete the project has already been procured, he said.
READ MORE Dangote refinery is held up by Nigeria’s congested ports
Aliko Dangote’s refinery has been labelled as the solution to Nigeria’s oil import problem. The country currently lacks the refining capacity to meet local demand, and instead imports refined petroleum, placing a burden on the foreign reserves. Dangote’s oil and gas refinery is expected to produce enough to meet local demand plus a surplus for export.
Initially expected to begin production in 2016, the refinery deadline was postponed to the end of 2019 after a change of location. Nigeria’s inefficient ports in Lagos have been blamed for the slow progress of what will be Africa’s largest refinery with executives citing problems in the importation of steel. Reuters reported in August 2019 that industry insiders don’t expect fuel output before 2022.
Edwin says that the refinery will comply with emission rules, allowing oil to be readily sold in Europe and North America, as well as to all parts of Nigeria.
Dangote is not seeking to participate in the crude-for-fuel swap deal managed by state oil company Nigerian National Petroleum Corp (NNPC), Edwin said.
READ MORE: Nigeria’s silent killer: The deadly price of oil
“If there are already people who are in the business it doesn’t make any sense to go and displace and ruin their business. We will produce and we will sell our products to these importers and they will deal with their own arrangements, and if anybody wants to buy from us we can also support them,” Edwin said.
Environmentalists fear the impact of completion of the refinery, which sits on the Lekki Lagoon.
The Niger Delta has in recent years become a target for protests by groups upset by the environmental impact of oil companies, which have disrupted business. Edwin says it’s in Dangote’s interests to stop problems before they start.
Bottom line: The environmental impact of the refinery will be an even more complex challenge for Dangote than COVID-19.
Thousands of South African Airways (SAA) workers will find out on Monday what shape a re-imagined version of the airline will take, when its business rescue practitioners (BRPs) are to publish a long-awaited rescue plan.
Financing from the International Monetary Fund and a successful eurobond issue look sufficient to ward off the “Sword of Damocles” hanging over the Egyptian pound. In this second part of our series on the impact of COVID-19 on Egypt, we examine if its reserves are strong enough to prevent a currency crisis.
Kimberly Reed, the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), explains how Congress has given her institution the mandate to take on Chinese exporters on behalf of US businesses.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.