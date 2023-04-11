Egypt powerless against Ethiopia and its dam

On 24 March, Ethiopia announced that 90% of its Renaissance Dam project would be completed during the next rainy season.
According to researchers’ data, this operation will block about 20 billion cubic metres of water this summer.
By Hossam Rabie, Hossam Rabie
Ethiopia is preparing to launch the fourth and final phase of filling the Renaissance Dam... without consultation or agreement with Sudan and Egypt, located downstream.
