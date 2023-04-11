water war

Egypt powerless against Ethiopia and its dam

By Hossam Rabie, Hossam Rabie

Posted on Tuesday, 11 April 2023 12:19
The Renaissance Dam in Benishangul-Gumuz State, Ethiopia. Minasse Wondimu Hailu/Anadolu Agency via AFP

Ethiopia is preparing to launch the fourth and final phase of filling the Renaissance Dam... without consultation or agreement with Sudan and Egypt, located downstream.

On 24 March, Ethiopia announced that 90% of its Renaissance Dam project would be completed during the next rainy season.

According to researchers’ data, this operation will block about 20 billion cubic metres of water this summer.

