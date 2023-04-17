unearthing potential

Zambia-FQM: Swapping dividend rights for royalties fuels mining optimism

By Chiwoyu Sinyangwe

Posted on Monday, 17 April 2023 17:51
FILE PHOTO: Refined copper bundles can be seen at BHP Billiton's Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine located in South Australia, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Sonali Paul//File Photo - RC2680AGRUWD

Zambia’s agreement with global miner First Quantum Minerals (FQM) saw the cash-strapped Southern African nation opt for revenue-sharing in the jointly-owned Kansanshi Mine. The move will shore up its liquidity and also end a long-standing dispute.

ZCCM-IH, Zambia’s holding company that holds stakes in privately-owned large-scale copper mines, says it has agreed to convert its dividend rights in Kansanshi Mine – majority-owned by First Quantum Minerals (FQM) – to a 3.1% revenue royalty. The move is expected to end a years-long dispute with the Vancouver-based mining giant. In the new payment system, royalties are paid on a quarterly basis for 23 years.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business