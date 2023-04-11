The brash president’s son, used to saying and doing what he wants, even at the peril of his father’s reputation, is campaigning boldly to succeed his father.
Uganda: Will Muhoozi break father’s ruling party?
A power struggle is unfolding in the closed back rooms of Uganda’s State House. While some want to characterise the situation as a family riff between President Yoweri Museveni and his son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, as to who will run for the top office in 2026, others believe Museveni’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) must get involved.