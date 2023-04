During a visit to Kisii last month, Ruto warned his fierce opponent, Raila Odinga, to prepare for ‘a mother of all battles’ in the 2027 general election.

“My competitor Raila Odinga should remain calm. If he wants to [compete] against me, he should start preparing early. Let me warn him that in the next general election in 2027, I will ‘whitewash’ him. He will not even have poll agents,” he said.