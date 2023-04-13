It was the straw that broke the camel’s back. In a letter dated 31 March, former DRC presidential candidate Fayulu, Lamuka’s acting coordinator, announced that Adolphe Muzito and his party, Nouvel élan [New Momentum] had “voluntarily” withdrawn from the opposition coalition.
DRC: Are Martin Fayulu and Adolphe Muzito’s differences irreconcilable?
For months, two heavy hitters in the Democratic Republic of Congo's deteriorating Lamuka coalition - Martin Fayulu and Adolphe Muzito - have been either criticising or avoiding one another, occasionally tearing down each other in press statements. It is an understatement to say that the last two survivors of the coalition no longer get along.