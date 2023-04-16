At 85, Alpha Condé looks to be reliving his past life as an opponent in exile, during which he campaigned against the regimes of Sékou Touré (1958-1984) and Lansana Conté (1984-2008). From Istanbul, the former president now dreams of recapturing the power that Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya took away from him by force on 5 September 2021, when Condé had just begun a third and controversial term.
Guinea’s Alpha Condé: Once an opponent, always an opponent
