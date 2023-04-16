Guinea’s Alpha Condé: Once an opponent, always an opponent

At 85, Alpha Condé looks to be reliving his past life as an opponent in exile, during which he campaigned against the regimes of Sékou Touré (1958-1984) and Lansana Conté (1984-2008). From Istanbul, the former president now dreams of recapturing the power that Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya took away from him by force on 5 September 2021, when Condé had just begun a third and controversial term.