In line with recent impactful official statements, the Algerian national oil and gas group has revealed the discovery of six new hydrocarbon resources between January and March 2023.
Will Sonatrach’s discovery of six hydrocarbon fields make Algeria key energy partner for Europe?
Following a record-breaking year in 2022, the national company Sonatrach has announced the discovery of six new deposits in the first quarter of 2023. In the midst of a global decline in production, the oil and gas boom shows no signs of abating, positioning Algeria as a strong player in the international hydrocarbon market.