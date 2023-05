This is part 4 of a 6-part series

At a time when the Kenyan health sector has been dealing with a workforce shortage, as well as medical equipment and drug scarcity, those already skilled have had to contend with a deficient system.

Gertrude Orondo, 29, graduated in 2016 and started her one-year nursing internship in May 2017, but did not complete it until August 2018, due to all the medical worker strikes in Kenya.

But after successfully completing her government-paid internship, she couldn’t find work.