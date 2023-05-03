Profile

Yvonne Manzi Makolo: The development of RwandAir at all costs

By Nelly Fualdes

Posted on Wednesday, 3 May 2023 11:31
A Rwandair plane is seen at the Kanombe, Kigali International Airport in Kigali, Rwanda January 12, 2020. Picture taken January 12, 2020. REUTERS

RwandAir’s Director General Yvonne Manzi Makolo is very much involved in the launch of the African Common Market and the issue of women in the aviation industry. Above all, however, she is carrying out an ambitious – and expensive – development policy for her company, with the confidence and support of Kigali.

On 5 April, Yvonne Manzi Makolo, CEO of RwandAir, signed a full code-share agreement with Bilal Ekşi, her Turkish Airlines counterpart, with the aim to increase the number of destinations and interconnection possibilities for the passengers of both airlines.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business