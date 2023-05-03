On 5 April, Yvonne Manzi Makolo, CEO of RwandAir, signed a full code-share agreement with Bilal Ekşi, her Turkish Airlines counterpart, with the aim to increase the number of destinations and interconnection possibilities for the passengers of both airlines.
Yvonne Manzi Makolo: The development of RwandAir at all costs
RwandAir’s Director General Yvonne Manzi Makolo is very much involved in the launch of the African Common Market and the issue of women in the aviation industry. Above all, however, she is carrying out an ambitious – and expensive – development policy for her company, with the confidence and support of Kigali.