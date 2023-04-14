falling into place

Paul Kagame to visit Patrice Talon and Mamadi Doumbouya

By Jeune Afrique

Friday, 14 April 2023
Paul Kagame in Kigali on 8 April 2023. © FLICKR PAUL KAGAME

The Rwandan head of state is expected in a few days by his Beninese counterpart and the president of the Guinean transition.

Paul Kagame’s state visit to Benin is taking shape. According to our sources, the Rwandan president will stay in Cotonou from 14 to 16 April. Several topics will be on the agenda for discussions with his Beninese counterpart Patrice Talon. First is the launch of a national airline, in which RwandAir will be the strategic partner.

