Paul Kagame to visit Patrice Talon and Mamadi Doumbouya

Paul Kagame’s state visit to Benin is taking shape. According to our sources, the Rwandan president will stay in Cotonou from 14 to 16 April. Several topics will be on the agenda for discussions with his Beninese counterpart Patrice Talon. First is the launch of a national airline, in which RwandAir will be the strategic partner.

