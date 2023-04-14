Inflation saw a downward trend in the year to February, but in March the annual rate climbed to 9.9%, prompted by the kwacha’s slide. More delay in debt restructuring poses a “severe threat” of higher Zambian inflation, which could affect the country’s credit ratings, Mwamba says.
Zambia: Debt restructuring delay raises risks of inflationary feedback loop
