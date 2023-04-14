Blame Game

Zambia: Debt restructuring delay raises risks of inflationary feedback loop

By David Whitehouse

Posted on Friday, 14 April 2023 06:00
Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema meets with IMF managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Lusaka, Zambia January 23, 2023. IMF Photo/Kim Haughton/Handout via REUTERS

Delays in resolving Zambia’s debt restructuring increase the risks of higher inflation triggered by further kwacha depreciation, Sylvia Mwamba, head of the public finance unit at the Zambia Institute of Policy Analysis and Research, tells The Africa Report.

Inflation saw a downward trend in the year to February, but in March the annual rate climbed to 9.9%, prompted by the kwacha’s slide. More delay in debt restructuring poses a “severe threat” of higher Zambian inflation, which could affect the country’s credit ratings, Mwamba says.

