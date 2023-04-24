As of 21 April 2023, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s (RBZ) exchange rate stood at ZW$982. The black market rate is currently as high as ZW$1900, a huge cap that diminishes foreign investors’ appetite.
Zimbabwe: Currency crisis may be compounded as election looms
The Zimbabwe dollar (ZWL) continues to depreciate uncontrollably, with the parallel market rate double that of the central bank amid severely dwindled foreign currency inflows. Next to economic dynamics, the looming election in the Southern African nation portends a further slide.