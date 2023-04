Eddy Zdziech, the president of Valenciennes confirmed to the French newspaper L’Équipe that there was indeed a “rapprochement” with Nigerian Aliko Dangote.

On April 2, the newspaper revealed that the African billionaire, who made most of his fortune in the cement industry, was interested in buying the northern French club, which is currently in Ligue 2. All eyes are on the continent’s richest man, who is worth $13.5bn.

Two other targets

Aliko Dangote has clear intentions in European football, since this longterm Arsenal supporter tried to buy the London club twice, in 2016 and 2020.