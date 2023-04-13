fork in road

Sudan: New rift between army and RSF raises stakes on wider conflit

By The Africa Report

Posted on Thursday, 13 April 2023 20:13
Photo of RSF forces dated 12 April 2023 (photo: @RSFSudan)

A fresh confrontation between Sudan's military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a powerful paramilitary group, raises the spectre of a wider conflict as the country still navigates a bumpy road towards civilian rule.

A week after the signing of a political agreement to form a civilian government was postponed for a second time, the two rival powers headed towards confrontation in the early hours of Thursday when the army accused the RSF of mobilising troops in the capital Khartoum and other cities.

