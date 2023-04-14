Osinbajo: The Nigerian president who never was

Addressing the delegates who had converged on the Eagle Square, Abuja – the venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary – Vice-President Osinbajo noted that the destiny of over 200 million Nigerians was in the hands of these thousands of delegates who would pick the winner of the contest.

“[…] we stand today on the threshold of history. To paraphrase Winston Churchill, so much depends on so few of us. 2,322 delegates will decide the future of our children and their own children; 2,322 persons will decide the fortunes of Africa’s largest economy and the largest population of black people on earth; 2,322 people,” said Osinbajo.