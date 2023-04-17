On 7 April, the Dubai Court of Appeals dropped a bombshell and ruled that the Gupta brothers cannot be extradited to face a corruption trial in South Africa. Atul and Rajesh Gupta are two South African brothers of Indian ethnicity who gained notoriety in South Africa when they allegedly captured former president Jacob Zuma and made state officials hand over contracts worth billions to companies they controlled.
South Africa: Why the Guptas dodged extradition
South Africa’s embarrassing failure to extradite the infamous Gupta brothers from the UAE has shone a light on gross incompetence and growing suspicions that tainted ANC party bigwigs are relieved the Guptas will no longer implicate them in court.