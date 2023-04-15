Sudan’s army strikes paramilitary camps in Khartoum

“The Sudanese air force destroyed Tiba and Soba camps (in Khartoum) which belong to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia,” it said in a statement.

It added that the regular army was chasing down RSF fighters and urged civilians to stay indoors.

Sudan’s paramilitary chief has vowed to fight on until all army bases are captured. Earlier, the RSF claimed to have taken the presidential palace, the army chief’s residence, and Khartoum international airport.

I hope the fighting will end and we will remember April 15 not as the day civil war began in Sudan but as the day we all realized that Burhan and Hemeti have long taken Sudan hostage and have started executing l hostages and that they both can not have any part in Sudan’s future — Ahmed T. el-Gaili أحمد الجيلي (@elgaili_a) April 15, 2023

The head of the United Nations mission in Sudan called Saturday for an “immediate” end to fighting between the regular army and paramilitaries.

UNITAMS chief Volker Perthes “strongly condemns the eruption of fighting in Sudan,” it said in a statement.

“Perthes has reached out to both parties asking them for an immediate cessation of fighting to ensure the safety of the Sudanese people and to spare the country from further violence.”

Developing story…