Sudan’s army strikes paramilitary camps in Khartoum

By AFP

Posted on Saturday, 15 April 2023 14:19
Heavy smoke bellows above buildings in the vicinity of the Khartoum's airport on April 15, 2023, amid clashes in the Sudanese capital. - Explosions rocked the Sudanese capital on April 15 as paramilitaries and the regular army traded attacks on each other's bases, days after the army warned the country was at a "dangerous" turning point. (Photo by - / AFP)

Sudan's air force struck multiple paramilitary bases in Khartoum on Saturday, the army said, as fighting raged on the streets of the capital between the rival security forces.

“The Sudanese air force destroyed Tiba and Soba camps (in Khartoum) which belong to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia,” it said in a statement.

It added that the regular army was chasing down RSF fighters and urged civilians to stay indoors.

Sudan’s paramilitary chief has vowed to fight on until all army bases are captured. Earlier, the RSF claimed to have taken the presidential palace, the army chief’s residence, and Khartoum international airport.

The head of the United Nations mission in Sudan called Saturday for an “immediate” end to fighting between the regular army and paramilitaries.

UNITAMS chief Volker Perthes “strongly condemns the eruption of fighting in Sudan,” it said in a statement.

“Perthes has reached out to both parties asking them for an immediate cessation of fighting to ensure the safety of the Sudanese people and to spare the country from further violence.”

Developing story…

