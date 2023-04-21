Sahara sparring

South Africa’s unconditional support for Polisario frustrates Rabat

By Soufiane Khabbachi, in Casablanca

Posted on Friday, 21 April 2023 15:02
The building known as Leenhoff House houses the Moroccan Embassy in Pretoria. It has been listed on the heritage register since 18 February 1994. © Ossewa/Wikimedia

South Africa's long-time political support for Algiers and the cause of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) has been a thorn in the side of Moroccan diplomats.

“Derogatory, unfounded and inappropriate accusations.” Who better than Youssef Amrani, Morocco’s ambassador to Pretoria, to lead the Moroccan counter-offensive after the incriminating remarks on the Sahara and Morocco made by a South African MP and deputy minister for international relations and cooperation?

In an article published on 31 March in the ruling African National Congress (ANC)’s weekly magazine, Alvin Botes, the South African politician in question, invited public opinion on the continent to strengthen its support for the “last colony in Africa”.

