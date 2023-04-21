South Africa’s unconditional support for Polisario frustrates Rabat

“Derogatory, unfounded and inappropriate accusations.” Who better than Youssef Amrani, Morocco’s ambassador to Pretoria, to lead the Moroccan counter-offensive after the incriminating remarks on the Sahara and Morocco made by a South African MP and deputy minister for international relations and cooperation?

In an article published on 31 March in the ruling African National Congress (ANC)’s weekly magazine, Alvin Botes, the South African politician in question, invited public opinion on the continent to strengthen its support for the “last colony in Africa”.