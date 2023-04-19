Big plans

Ghana: Zipline builds on Jumia pilot to diversify into home deliveries

By Jonas Nyabor

Posted on Wednesday, 19 April 2023 15:39
Flight operators scan a package for delivery amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Accra, Ghana April 16, 2020. Picture taken April 16, 2020. Zipline/Handout via REUTERS

Zipline Ghana’s planned expansion into e-commerce and home deliveries will take lessons from the company’s recent pilot programme with Jumia, says country manager Mawuli Atiemo who sees the diversifications as a potential game-changer in the logistics business.

Zipline, based in California, was launched in Ghana in 2019 as a medical drone delivery service. The company also operates in Nigeria and Rwanda, Japan, and the US, with plans to tap into Côte d’Ivoire and Kenya.

