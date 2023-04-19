Zipline, based in California, was launched in Ghana in 2019 as a medical drone delivery service. The company also operates in Nigeria and Rwanda, Japan, and the US, with plans to tap into Côte d’Ivoire and Kenya.
Ghana: Zipline builds on Jumia pilot to diversify into home deliveries
Zipline Ghana’s planned expansion into e-commerce and home deliveries will take lessons from the company’s recent pilot programme with Jumia, says country manager Mawuli Atiemo who sees the diversifications as a potential game-changer in the logistics business.