Remi Tinubu: Nigeria’s incoming iron lady

In September 2018, a relatively unknown Lagos State official, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, declared his intention to contest against his boss, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, in the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Such audacity was rare in Nigerian politics where governors are traditionally given automatic re-election tickets by their political parties. Unbeknownst to many, however, Sanwo-Olu who was the Managing Director of the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation had already secured Tinubu’s backing following the intervention of his wife, Remi.

“Sanwo-Olu was her trusted ally and was always at her service even though it was former Deputy Governor Femi Pedro that first brought him to the public space.