“We are ready to work with Benin to prevent anything that might occur in its border zones,” Kagame said during the press conference held jointly with Talon. “There will be no limit [in what] will be accomplished together in terms of the security challenges being presented.”
Rwanda pledges to help Benin fight ‘terrorist threat’
On Saturday, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame was in Cotonou to meet with his Beninese counterpart Patrice Talon, to whom he promised military support in confronting jihadists spilling over its northern border from Burkina Faso.