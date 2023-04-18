joint deployment

Rwanda pledges to help Benin fight ‘terrorist threat’

By Jeune Afrique

Posted on Tuesday, 18 April 2023 10:30
Rwandan President Paul Kagame (C) talks to Benin's Foreign Minister Aurelien Agbénonci (R) upon his arrival at Cotonou airport on 15 April 2023. ©Yanick Folly / AFP

On Saturday, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame was in Cotonou to meet with his Beninese counterpart Patrice Talon, to whom he promised military support in confronting jihadists spilling over its northern border from Burkina Faso.

“We are ready to work with Benin to prevent anything that might occur in its border zones,” Kagame said during the press conference held jointly with Talon. “There will be no limit [in what] will be accomplished together in terms of the security challenges being presented.”

READ MORE Paul Kagame to visit Patrice Talon and Mamadi Doumbouya

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics