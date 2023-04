Sudan’s seven neighbours – and international partners – fear regional blowback.

Fighting has raged for a second day between forces loyal to Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemeti, head of the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and those backing Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan.

Marc Lavergne, head researcher National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) in Paris, says Hemeti’s past dealings with neighbouring countries indicate his ruthless nature and true colours.