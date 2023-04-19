In the capital Bangui on 28 February, President Faustin-Archange Touadéra was not a happy man. Speaking to his advisors, the Central African leader expressed his displeasure against the attitude of the Americans who, for several days, had asked that CAR break off its partnership with Wagner’s mercenaries, currently under the direction of Yevgeny Prigozhin.
CAR, Chad, Sudan…How the CIA wants to push Wagner and Prigozhin off the continent
CIA boss Bill Burns is working to limit Wagner’s influence throughout the Central African Republic and Sudan. While the Russians back Hemeti, Burns is attempting to use Burhan to gain a strategic advantage.