IMF’s Catherine Pattillo: ‘There is no systemic debt crisis’ in Africa

By Yara Rizk, Yara Rizk

Posted on Thursday, 20 April 2023 14:08
Catherine Pattillo, Deputy Director of the IMF's Africa division (photo: supplied)

With the global economy tightening and indicators going south, how can Africa cope with a looming economic avalanche? Catherine Pattillo, Deputy Director of the IMF's Africa division, sits down with The Africa Report to discuss the situation of the continent.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB) agree that global economic growth is unlikely to exceed 3% on average each year until 2028, the most pessimistic outlook since 1990.

