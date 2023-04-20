The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB) agree that global economic growth is unlikely to exceed 3% on average each year until 2028, the most pessimistic outlook since 1990.
IMF’s Catherine Pattillo: ‘There is no systemic debt crisis’ in Africa
With the global economy tightening and indicators going south, how can Africa cope with a looming economic avalanche? Catherine Pattillo, Deputy Director of the IMF's Africa division, sits down with The Africa Report to discuss the situation of the continent.