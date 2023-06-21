BORN AGAIN HEISTS

Kamlesh Pattni, kingpin in Kenya’s gold rackets, returns as Mnangagwa’s man in Zimbabwe

By Farai Shawn Matiashe

Posted on June 21, 2023 09:57

© Businessman Kamlesh Pattni, the accused mastermind of the Goldenberg International scam, is seen inside the Nairobi Law courts May 24, 2006. REUTERS
Of all the revelations in the latest investigation into gold trafficking by Zimbabwe’s political elite, the partnership between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Kenya’s serial fraudster Kamlesh Pattni falls into the category of shocking but not surprising.

Pattni has resurfaced as a politically-connected businessman, smuggling gold from Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the four-part documentary titled ‘Gold Mafia’ by the Qatar-based Al Jazeera network.

