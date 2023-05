This is part 2 of a 6-part series

It didn’t take him long to make what could be a life-changing decision. He flew to Berlin to obtain what was equivalent to a medical degree in the hope of pursuing a career overseas.

“I never imagined that I would leave my home and my family. I’m here [in Berlin] starting from scratch,” Shaker tells The Africa Report.

“Things in Egypt are not going well so I had to take risks and bear the pressure of moving abroad.”

Young doctors interviewed by The Africa Report paint a gloomy picture of the conditions under which they operate. The situation has left the country grappling with medical brain drain that has substantially grown in recent years.