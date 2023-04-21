Presented as the energy of the future, green hydrogen is generating unprecedented interest. Eager to reduce their carbon footprint and dependence on fossil fuels, particularly since the energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine, more and more countries are showing interest in the sector.
Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia…Who will win the green hydrogen race?
Engaged in strategic partnerships, Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia are rushing towards developing green hydrogen strategies and projects. However, if their intentions are diverse, the deployment of production projects remains a priority.